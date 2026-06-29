Oman, France sign 12 cooperation agreements during sultan’s visit to Paris Deals cover several fields, including training, logistics, ports, civil aviation, space, renewable energy and startups

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the signing of 12 agreements, memoranda of understanding and declarations of intent aimed at bolstering bilateral relations at the Élysée Palace on Monday.

The agreements were signed as part of Sultan Haitham’s first visit to France, which comes amid rising tensions between Iran and the US.

According to the Omani state news agency ONA, the two sides stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and developing prospects for a strategic partnership between the two countries by expanding investment, economic and trade exchanges.

The signed deals cover several fields, including training, logistics, ports, startups, education, civil aviation and water resources.

In the economic sector, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on investment promotion between Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and the French Ministry in charge of foreign trade and attractiveness.

The two sides also signed a declaration of intent on cooperation in space between Oman’s Foreign Ministry and France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

They also signed a contract for the first phase of the Al-Kamil and Al-Wafi solar power plant project, with a capacity of 500 megawatts, between Nama Power and Water Procurement Company and France’s EDF Renewables.

As part of the push toward renewable energy projects, an agreement was signed on the Wadi Dayqah Dam pumped-storage hydropower project between Oman’s Authority for Public Services Regulation and France’s EDF Group.

According to Oman’s Foreign Ministry, relations between Muscat and Paris have developed steadily since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries more than five decades ago.

Sultan Haitham’s visit is the first by an Omani sultan to Paris in nearly four decades and the first since he took power in 2020.

The late Sultan Qaboos bin Said visited France in May 1989, the first official visit by an Omani sultan to the European country.