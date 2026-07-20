‘Nothing to lose’ for Iceland in opening EU accession talks, French foreign minister says

France, Iceland sign roadmap to deepen Arctic, security cooperation ‘Nothing to lose’ for Iceland in opening EU accession talks, French foreign minister says

France and Iceland signed a roadmap Monday to strengthen cooperation on security, the Arctic, energy and political dialogue during French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot’s visit to Reykjavik.

"Today, we are laying the foundation for a more comprehensive and structured Franco-Icelandic partnership, one that is up to the challenges we face," Barrot said at a joint news conference with his Icelandic counterpart Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir.

Barrot said the roadmap would help expand cooperation in areas including energy, industry, digital technologies, Arctic research and efforts to counter hybrid threats.

He also said France and Iceland, both founding members of NATO, shared "a particular responsibility" for the security of the North Atlantic.

He added that the two countries wanted to deepen defense cooperation.

Barrot described the Arctic as an area of growing geopolitical competition, citing Russia’s military buildup and China’s expanding presence in the region.

On Iceland’s possible resumption of EU accession talks, Barrot said the decision belonged to the Icelandic people, adding that the country had "nothing to lose" by reopening negotiations.