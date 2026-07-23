Interior Ministry urges citizens to 'remain calm and head to the nearest safe place'

Bahrain activates sirens amid possible Iranian attack Interior Ministry urges citizens to 'remain calm and head to the nearest safe place'

Sirens were activated across Bahrain on Thursday amid a possible Iranian attack, according to the country's Interior Ministry.

"The siren has been sounded," the ministry said in an alert, urging citizens and residents to "remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."

No immediate information was provided about casualties or damage.

The alert came amid heightened regional tensions as Iran continued launching missile and drone attacks on Gulf countries hosting US military facilities in response to ongoing US attacks on Iranian territory.