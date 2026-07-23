Russia's largest online retailer Wildberries hit in three waves of Ukrainian drone attacks since July 18

FACTBOX - Ukraine’s drones strike Russia's largest online retailer Russia's largest online retailer Wildberries hit in three waves of Ukrainian drone attacks since July 18

Russia's largest online retailer Wildberries hit in three waves of Ukrainian drone attacks since July 18

7 killed in Kotovsk, 1 in Elektrostal, 1 in Krasnodar as drone attacks hit Wildberries sites

Zelenskyy claims Wildberries centers used to supply components for drone production; Kremlin denies allegations

A series of Ukrainian drone attacks have struck multiple logistics centers of Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, over the past week, causing significant casualties and widespread disruption.

The first such incident took place on July 18 when Ukrainian drones hit centers in the cities of Kotovsk and Elektrostal, situated in the Tambov and Moscow regions, respectively, killing a total of eight people.

In the city of Kotovsk, seven employees of the facility were killed in the attack, and 23 others were hospitalized.

Commenting on the incident, Wildberries CEO Tatyana Kim said that the warehouse will reopen on July 23.

In Elektrostal, meanwhile, drone wreckage fell on the Wildberries logistics complex, igniting a large fire that damaged part of the warehouse.

The fire lasted three days before being fully extinguished on the evening of July 21.

Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov confirmed one fatality in the attack but did not specify whether the person was a Wildberries employee.

Russian authorities condemned the attack, opened a criminal case, and classified them as "acts of terrorism."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the strikes on Saturday, claimed that Russia used the centers to store components for drone production.

New attacks in Moscow region

Two days later, on July 20, a second wave struck the Moscow region, targeting two more Wildberries logistics centers – one in the city of Podolsk and another near Domodedovo Airport.

According to the regional authorities, the attacks were part of a wider drone assault on the Moscow region and resulted in damage to nearby residential buildings while no one was killed or injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed strikes against logistics facilities later that day, but, just like in Saturday's strikes, made no mention of Wildberries.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin gave its first assessment of the strikes the following day, denying Ukraine's claims that the warehouses are used for providing military supplies to the Russian army.

The situation for Wildberries, as well as small and medium-sized businesses, is "difficult" following the attacks, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Attacks in Russia's southern regions of Krasnodar and Stavropol

The third wave occurred on July 22, when another coordinated attack hit two warehouses in southern Russia — one in Krasnodar and another in Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Region.

In Krasnodar, drones attacked a 100,000-square-meter Wildberries logistics complex. One person died while nine others were injured, Governor Veniamin Kondratiev reported.

Most of the staff was evacuated after a fire broke out and operations were suspended at the facility.

The Wildberries logistics complex on the outskirts of Nevinnomyssk was temporarily shut down after similar attacks. One person was hospitalized.

That night, a drone also struck an oil depot in the city of Armavir, Krasnodar Krai, killing an employee.

Following the attack, Zelenskyy confirmed strikes on "important" logistics hubs in Russia's Krasnodar and Stavropol regions, saying they were "supplying the Russian army with drone components."