'I extend all my solidarity to the victims, their loved ones, and those mobilized on the ground,' French president says

France extends 'thoughts, support' for Venezuelan people following deadly earthquakes 'I extend all my solidarity to the victims, their loved ones, and those mobilized on the ground,' French president says

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday extended his “thoughts and support” for the Venezuelan people following deadly earthquakes that hit the country overnight.

"Thoughts and support for the Venezuelan people following the earthquake that struck the country. I extend all my solidarity to the victims, their loved ones, and those mobilized on the ground," Macron wrote on US social media platform X.

Late Wednesday, Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a national state of emergency after a powerful sequence of earthquakes struck the country’s northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread damage and triggering tsunami warnings and advisories across the region.

At least 32 people have died in consecutive high-magnitude earthquakes and some 700 people were injured, Rodriguez further announced early Thursday.