Eurozone slips into unexpected trade deficit amid high energy costs

The euro area unexpectedly slipped into a goods trade deficit in April as higher energy costs and weaker trade performance with key partners weighed on the bloc's external balance, according to data released Monday by Eurostat.

The euro area recorded a €1 billion ($1.15 billion) goods trade deficit with the rest of the world in April, sharply below market expectations for a €7.8 billion surplus. The figure marked a significant deterioration from a €8.7 billion surplus in April 2025 and a €4.9 billion surplus in March 2026.

Eurostat said the deterioration was mainly driven by a wider energy deficit and a smaller surplus in machinery and vehicles, traditionally one of Europe's strongest export sectors.

Euro area exports rose 5% year-on-year to €255.4 billion in April, but imports increased at a faster pace of 9.3% to €256.4 billion.

In the first four months of 2026, the euro area posted a goods trade surplus of €12.9 billion, down sharply from €63.7 billion in the same period last year. Exports fell 3.6% to €970.1 billion, while imports rose 1.5% to €957.2 billion.

The wider European Union also moved into deficit in April, recording a €7.1 billion goods trade gap with the rest of the world, compared with a €7.3 billion surplus in April 2025.

The EU's energy deficit widened to €32.8 billion from €27.1 billion in April 2025 as energy imports rose 27.7% to €46 billion. At the same time, the bloc's surplus in machinery and vehicles narrowed to €7.1 billion from €14.5 billion, with imports in the category climbing 14.9% to €80.2 billion.

Trade with key partners shifts

By trading partner, the EU posted its largest goods deficit with China at €31.9 billion in April, widening from €29 billion a year earlier. Imports from China rose 7.1% to €48.5 billion, while exports increased 1.8% to €16.6 billion.

The bloc's surplus with the United States narrowed to €9.9 billion from €17.1 billion as exports to the US fell 12.7% to €41.4 billion and imports rose 3.9% to €31.5 billion.

With Türkiye, the EU recorded a €600 million surplus in April, down from €1.4 billion a year earlier. Exports to Türkiye fell 6.8% to €9.7 billion, while imports from Türkiye rose 1.4% to €9.1 billion.

At the same time, intra-euro area trade increased 3.1% from a year earlier to €924.9 billion in January-April.​​​​​​​

