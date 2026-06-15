Katherina Reiche’s visit will focus on further expanding cooperation with ‘strategically important partner’ Türkiye, ministry spokesperson says

German economy minister to visit Türkiye for trade, energy talks Katherina Reiche’s visit will focus on further expanding cooperation with ‘strategically important partner’ Türkiye, ministry spokesperson says

Germany’s Economy and Energy Minister Katherina Reiche will travel to Türkiye this week for high-level talks on strengthening trade and energy cooperation, her ministry announced Monday.

“Türkiye is a strategically important partner for Germany,” ministry spokeswoman Susanne Ungrad told reporters in Berlin. “The visit on Thursday and Friday will focus on the German-Turkish economic and energy partnership,” she said.

Reiche is scheduled to attend meetings of the Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) and the German-Turkish Energy Forum, both long-standing platforms for deepening bilateral ties. She will also hold direct talks with Turkish ministerial counterparts, accompanied by around 30 business leaders from key economic and energy sectors.

Germany is one of Türkiye’s largest economic partners and remained its top export destination in 2025. Supported by more than 8,000 companies with German capital that are registered and active in the country, bilateral trade exceeded $52 billion last year. During German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to Ankara in October 2025, the two countries announced their joint ambition to increase bilateral trade to over $60 billion in the near future.