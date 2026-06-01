Brussels says Moscow seeks to influence Armenia's parliamentary elections, undermine its economy

EU vows continued support for Armenia against alleged Russian pressure Brussels says Moscow seeks to influence Armenia's parliamentary elections, undermine its economy

The EU on Monday pledged continued support for Armenia against what it described as Russian attempts to exert pressure on the country ahead of parliamentary elections.

Speaking at the European Commission's midday press briefing, spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said the bloc is helping strengthen Armenia's democratic institutions and resilience.

"We are supporting Armenia's democratic resilience, including against hybrid threats, foreign information manipulation, and interference, and attempts to undermine trust in democratic institutions," he said.

El Anouni accused Moscow of seeking to influence political developments in the South Caucasus nation.

"Let's also be clear, the timing is no coincidence. Russia aims to hurt Armenia's economy and influence the outcome of the parliamentary elections in Armenia," he said ahead of Sunday's vote.

"We will continue supporting Armenia to handle such attempts of coercion," he added.

The spokesperson said the EU remains a "reliable and trusted partner" for Armenia and emphasized that ties between the two sides are "stronger than ever."

He pointed to the first-ever EU-Armenia summit in May, attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, as evidence of deepening relations.

"That is a signal in itself that we are listening to the population of Armenia, who do support closer work with the European Union," he said.