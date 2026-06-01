Belgium introduces stricter rules for foreign students New measures aimed at preventing potential abuse of system

The Belgian government on Monday introduced stricter rules for foreign students seeking to study in the country or renew their student residence permits, according to the Belga news agency.

Under the new measures aimed at preventing potential abuse of the system, foreign students will be required to show faster academic progress by earning at least 60 credits within their first two academic years and then at least 40 credits each year thereafter.

Maximum study durations will also be more clearly defined for master’s degrees, advanced master’s programs, certificates, and doctoral studies.

The government also aims to prevent students from extending their stay by repeatedly changing courses.

Visa rules are reportedly being tightened for students at non-recognized institutions, including some unapproved arts schools and private business schools.