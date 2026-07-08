'It is clear that ... only diplomacy can bring about a sustainable solution to all outstanding issues,' says spokesperson

EU urges all parties to respect Iran ceasefire amid renewed hostilities 'It is clear that ... only diplomacy can bring about a sustainable solution to all outstanding issues,' says spokesperson

The European Commission on Wednesday stressed that diplomacy remains the only path to resolving "outstanding" issues involving Iran and the US, urging all parties to fully respect the ceasefire despite renewed hostilities and US President Donald Trump's remarks suggesting the truce is over.

"It is clear that only and only diplomacy can bring about a sustainable solution to all outstanding issues," European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told reporters at a press briefing in Brussels.

"It is crucial that all actors fully respect the ceasefire, implement UN Security Council Resolution 2817, and refrain from actions that endanger the ongoing diplomatic process," he said.

Asked whether the EU still considers the ceasefire to be in effect after Trump's comments, he said: "I think our position is quite clear and does not leave any room for confusion. It is crucial that all actors fully respect the ceasefire."

The remarks came after the US launched fresh attacks on Iran and Trump said the ceasefire with Tehran was “over,” heightening concerns that the region could face renewed conflict.