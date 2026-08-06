US welcomes Caracas talks on Venezuela's political transition

The US on Thursday welcomed the start of in-person talks in Caracas between a delegation from Venezuela's 2015 National Assembly and the interim government as an opportunity to advance the nation’s political transition.

"The United States welcomes the arrival of Venezuela's 2015 National Assembly delegation, led by Dinorah Figuera, in Caracas for the start of in-person talks with the Venezuelan interim government," the State Department said in a statement.

"These direct talks present a unique opportunity," it said, applauding efforts to address the urgent needs of people affected by the June 24 earthquakes, expand political freedoms and promote "a more stable, prosperous future for the Venezuelan people."

The agency said Washington "remains committed to supporting this Venezuelan-led process, which plays a key role in the President's three-phase plan to bring about stabilization, economic recovery and political reconciliation, and a peaceful transition."

It urged "all concerned to support this effort to deliver tangible results for Venezuelans."

The talks come after a US military operation in Caracas on Jan. 3, which resulted in the seizure of then-President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were flown to New York to face drug trafficking charges. President Donald Trump said at the time that the US would help "run the country until we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition" of power.

Then-Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as interim president Jan. 5, taking the oath before the National Assembly two days after the capture.

The 2015 National Assembly, which Washington calls Venezuela's "last internationally recognized democratically elected" body, was previously headed by opposition figure Juan Guaido, who declared himself interim president in 2019 and had the support of the US.