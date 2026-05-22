Mexico is set to hold 8th Mexico-EU Summit on Friday, where President Claudia Sheinbaum will host EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and European Council President Antonio Costa

EU’s Kallas vows to work more closely with Mexico Mexico is set to hold 8th Mexico-EU Summit on Friday, where President Claudia Sheinbaum will host EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and European Council President Antonio Costa

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas pledged Thursday to work more closely with Mexico in the face of “economic coercion and supply chain disruptions.”

“When the EU and Mexico vote in the United Nations, we vote for the same proposals and the same values. That matters more than ever as economic coercion and supply chain disruptions are becoming a new normal,” Kallas said during a news conference in Mexico City.

“To hold the chaos at bay, like-minded partners must work more closely together, and that is exactly what Europe and Mexico are doing,” Kallas said following her meeting with Mexico's top diplomat, Roberto Velasco Alvarez.

“Today we have discussed several pressing issues, including the situation in Cuba and Venezuela. After decades of mismanagement and political repression, Cuba's economic crisis is really reaching a breaking point,” Kallas said.

“In Venezuela, of course, reforms are also moving forward, but progress remains fragile. So, we are looking at what can be done,” she added.

Mexico is set to hold the 8th Mexico-EU Summit on Friday, where President Claudia Sheinbaum is set to host Kallas and European Council President Antonio Costa.

The two sides are expected to sign the EU-Mexico Modernized Global Agreement (MGA) and the Interim Agreement on Trade (ITA).

Kallas said that these agreements “will remove the main barriers to trade and investment, and this includes strategic sectors such as raw materials, agriculture, and services, and they will also strengthen supply chains and open new opportunities and businesses.”

“Europe and Mexico cannot end global uncertainty; that's also very clear, but together we can reduce its impact and shape the future of our own," she added.