Measure is set to remain in force until April 3, 2028 while negotiations continue on permanent legal framework for preventing, combating online child sexual abuse

EU reinstates temporary rules allowing online child abuse detection Measure is set to remain in force until April 3, 2028 while negotiations continue on permanent legal framework for preventing, combating online child sexual abuse

The EU has approved a temporary regulation allowing online service providers to resume the voluntary detection, reporting and removal of child sexual abuse material on their platforms.

The interim measure was given final approval by the European Council on Thursday after a previous derogation to the ePrivacy Regulation expired on April 3, creating what the council described as a legal gap.

The regulation allows online providers to continue voluntary efforts to detect child sexual abuse material on their services, report it to the authorities, and remove it.

The measure is intended to remain in force until April 3, 2028, while negotiations continue on a permanent legal framework for preventing and combating online child sexual abuse.

The council said voluntary activities by online providers play an important role in helping identify, investigate, and prosecute offenders. It said they also contribute to rescuing victims, preventing further abuse, and reducing the spread of child sexual abuse material online.

Jim O'Callaghan, justice, home affairs and migration minister of Ireland, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, welcomed the decision.

"Today is an important day for the protection of children. With the green light given, we have moved quickly to address the legal gap that existed when the derogation to the ePrivacy Regulation lapsed in April," he said.

"The decision taken by the Parliament earlier this month, and by the Council today, allows online providers to resume their voluntary efforts to fight the spread of child sexual abuse material online. This is the right thing to do, and I am confident that the same sense of responsibility will guide us in negotiating long-term rules for the detection of child sexual abuse online. The protection of children must be our first concern," he added.

The regulation constitutes a derogation from data protection rules governing the electronic communications sector, allowing online service providers to carry out these voluntary detection, reporting, and removal activities.

The council said it accepted amendments adopted by the European Parliament due to the need to act quickly following the expiration of the previous interim measure.

It said the temporary regulation would provide legal certainty until new long-term legislation is agreed.

Negotiations between the council and the European Parliament on a permanent legal framework are continuing.

According to the council, the interim regulation will not prejudice those talks, which are aimed at providing long-term legal clarity and certainty.