Georgia hit by nationwide blackout, power supply being restored in stages Cause of outage remains unknown

Georgia was hit by a nationwide power outage early Friday, with authorities saying restoration efforts are underway and supply will be restored in stages.

The Georgian State Electrosystem, the country’s state-owned electricity transmission system operator, said the outage occurred at approximately 12.10 am local time (2010GMT Thursday), describing it as an accidental disruption to the country's electricity supply, according to Georgian broadcaster Rustavi 2.

The state grid operator said power has already been partially restored to the Mtskheta-Mtianeti region and large parts of the capital, Tbilisi, while work continues to reconnect the remaining areas as quickly as possible.

"The exact causes of the accident are being determined, and we will provide additional information to the public," the Georgian State Electrosystem said in a statement.