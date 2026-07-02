Bloc says there is 'sufficient' evidence of dumping and injury to EU industry, including falling prices, loss of market share

EU launches anti-dumping probe into Chinese battery imports Bloc says there is 'sufficient' evidence of dumping and injury to EU industry, including falling prices, loss of market share

The European Commission has launched an anti-dumping investigation into imports of primary alkaline manganese dioxide batteries from China following a complaint by German battery producer, according to an official notice published on Thursday.

The complaint by the Varta Consumer Batteries alleged that Chinese imports of cylindrical, non-rechargeable primary cells and batteries are being sold in the European Union at unfairly low prices, causing material injury to EU producers.

The product under investigation covers primary alkaline manganese dioxide batteries, excluding rechargeable units and waste.

The EU Commission said there is "sufficient" evidence suggesting dumping practices and injury to the EU industry, including declining prices, reduced sales volumes, and loss of market share among European producers.

The complaint also argued that production costs in China are distorted due to significant state involvement in the battery supply chain, including upstream materials such as electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD), which accounts for a significant share of production costs.

It further claimed that key industry associations in China operate under government influence and that major battery producers are state-owned enterprises.

According to the EU Commission, the investigation will assess whether Chinese exporters benefit from such distortions and whether imports are being dumped on the EU market.

The EU Commission also noted concerns over excess production capacity in China and increasing inventories, which could further pressure EU producers if imports continue to rise.

As part of the probe, the EU will examine whether any potential duties should be imposed in line with World Trade Organization rules and EU trade defense regulations.

It will also assess whether imposing measures would be in the bloc's interest.

The investigation followed EU trade defense rules and could lead to the imposition of anti-dumping duties if evidence of injury and unfair pricing is confirmed.

The bloc will now gather evidence from all interested parties before making a final determination.