Wildfire forces evacuation of more than 2,000 people in western Germany Shifting winds, low humidity and unexploded World War II munitions complicate firefighting operations in North Rhine-Westphalia

More than 2,000 people were evacuated from a town in western Germany on Friday as a rapidly spreading forest fire approached residential areas, according to local media.

The evacuation of Gey, part of the municipality of Hurtgenwald in North Rhine-Westphalia’s Duren district, was completed after the blaze came within about 200 meters (656 feet) of the town, public broadcaster WDR reported.

Around 300 hectares (741 acres) of forest were believed to be burning, while approximately 200 emergency personnel were deployed. An additional 150 firefighters were requested as authorities described the situation as highly dangerous.

The Fire Department declared a “Red Flag Day,” citing shifting winds and low humidity that were fueling the flames and complicating containment efforts.

Firefighting operations were largely being conducted from the air because of unexploded World War II munitions buried in the area. Several explosions were reported on Thursday.

Larger firefighting helicopters capable of carrying 2,000 liters (528 gallons) of water were also requested.

Local farmers joined the response using tractors and water tanks, while fields surrounding the affected area were being plowed to prevent the fire from spreading.

Hurtgenwald Mayor Stephan Cranen said three fires had broken out in the area, two of which had been brought under control.

Authorities also relocated an emergency shelter after ash began falling in the nearby district of Strass.