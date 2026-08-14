Wildfire in southwestern France spreads across 2,700 acres, prompts 500 evacuations 75 departments placed under orange heat wave alert

A wildfire raging in France’s southwestern Landes department had burned through 1,100 hectares (2,718 acres) by Thursday night, prompting the evacuation of around 500 people, broadcaster BFMTV reported Friday.

The Landes prefecture said the fire, which started Thursday, had spread across 1,100 ha (2,718 acres), while no homes had been affected so far.

A total of 525 people were evacuated, while around 500 firefighters remained deployed at the site.

The prefect told reporters that the fire had slowed, although the next 15 hours would be decisive.

In the northwestern Ille-et-Vilaine department, another fire in the municipality of Saint-Just prompted the deployment of more than 300 firefighters.

Meteo-France placed four departments — Indre, Indre-et-Loire, Mayenne and Deux-Sevres — under red alert for a “very high” risk of wildfires.

Meanwhile, 57 departments remained under orange alert for a “high” wildfire risk.

The national weather service also placed 75 departments under orange heat wave alert, with temperatures expected to range between 38C and 40C (100.4F-104F).