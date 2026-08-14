National Resistance Forces say several Houthi military vehicles destroyed or disabled on Al-Barh front

Over 27 Houthis killed, 19 injured in Taiz strikes over 3 days: Yemen's gov't-aligned forces National Resistance Forces say several Houthi military vehicles destroyed or disabled on Al-Barh front

At least 27 Houthi fighters were killed and 19 others injured in strikes on the Al-Barh front in Yemen’s southwestern Taiz province over the past three days, the government-aligned National Resistance Forces said Friday.

“More than 27 members of the Houthi militia were killed in National Resistance strikes on the Al-Barh front in western Taiz province during the past three days,” the forces’ affiliated 2 December news agency reported.

The National Resistance Forces are led by Tareq Saleh, a member of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council.

The strikes also injured 19 Houthi fighters, the agency said.

Several Houthi military vehicles were set ablaze or disabled in the attacks, it added, without specifying the number.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthi group.

On Thursday, government-run Saba TV said the Houthis had held funerals for 57 fighters over 10 days. It did not provide details about the locations or circumstances of their deaths.

Yemen has witnessed a relative lull since April 2022 in a war that began nearly 12 years ago between government forces and the Houthis, who have controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other cities and provinces since September 2014.

Fighting has resumed in several provinces in recent weeks, however, including Marib, Al-Jawf, Al-Dhalea and Taiz, as the country continues to face one of the world’s worst humanitarian and economic crises.

A Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government supports government forces, while Iran is accused of backing the Houthis. The Houthis announced a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia in July.