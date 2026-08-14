Turkish president highlights advances in democracy, infrastructure, defense and foreign policy, pledges renewed focus on economy, technology and reforms

AK Party's 25-year journey brought 'historic transformation' to Türkiye: President Erdogan Turkish president highlights advances in democracy, infrastructure, defense and foreign policy, pledges renewed focus on economy, technology and reforms

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that the Justice and Development (AK) Party's 25-year journey has brought about a "historic transformation" in Türkiye, highlighting its record in democracy, infrastructure, defense, technology and foreign policy.

In an article marking the party's 25th anniversary, Erdogan said the AK Party was founded on Aug. 14, 2001, with the aim of reshaping Türkiye's future, strengthening the bond between the state and citizens, and ensuring that the country could make its own decisions.

"Nothing will ever be the same in Türkiye again," Erdogan recalled saying when the party was founded, adding that its greatest source of confidence was the will of the people.

He said the party emerged as a "common hope" for millions who faced restrictions on their rights, carried the burden of crises and sought a more prosperous future for their children.

"Looking back today, we see that the AK Party's quarter-century corresponds to a historic transformation for Türkiye," Erdogan said.

He said democratic legitimacy had been strengthened, the state's capacity to deliver public services had improved and participation in public life had expanded.

Referring to the July 15, 2016 coup attempt as one of the "most severe tests" of democratic legitimacy, Erdogan said the Turkish people had demonstrated that no power outside the ballot box could determine the country's future.

"This determined stance was a historic turning point in leaving the era of tutelage behind, strengthening civilian politics and consolidating our democracy," he said.

Investments, defense industry and technology

Erdogan highlighted investments in education, health care, transportation, energy, social policies and urban development, saying public services had been expanded across the country and economic and social participation had been strengthened.

He also pointed to advances in the defense industry and high technology, saying Türkiye had significantly reduced its dependence on foreign suppliers in strategic areas.

He cited unmanned aerial vehicles, the domestically developed KAAN fighter jet, warships and air defense systems, as well as the TOGG electric vehicle, the country's space program, nuclear energy investments and natural gas discoveries in the Black Sea as symbols of Türkiye's "new confidence."

"Going forward, we will turn this accumulated experience into a new leap in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, energy technologies and high value-added production," he said.

'World is bigger than five'

Erdogan said Türkiye had become an influential actor in an increasingly multipolar international system, pursuing a multidimensional foreign policy based on national interests, diplomacy, dialogue and humanitarian responsibility.

He said Türkiye had strengthened its ties with the Turkic and Islamic worlds while advocating for the rights of the oppressed on international platforms.

He described Türkiye as a strong NATO ally, an active G20 member, a leading member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and a key actor in Europe's security architecture.

"From the Black Sea to the Middle East, the Caucasus to Africa, we are contributing to peace and stability across a broad geography," he said.

Erdogan also reiterated his call that "the world is bigger than five," arguing for greater representation and accountability in international institutions, particularly the UN Security Council.

Challenges and earthquake recovery

Erdogan said the party had faced numerous challenges over its 25-year journey, including terrorist attacks, regional wars, irregular migration, the COVID-19 pandemic and economic volatility.

Referring to the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes, he said the disaster affected 11 provinces and millions of citizens and caused "deep wounds" across the country.

He said the government had mobilized all state resources from the outset and had made significant progress in rebuilding affected cities, including through housing, production infrastructure, social services and the preservation of historical heritage.

'Renewal is our responsibility'

Erdogan said the AK Party's strength over 25 years had come from its "bond of hearts" with the Turkish people, but added that this experience also carried a responsibility to constantly renew itself.

He said the party must openly assess changing public expectations, young people's search for a future, the impact of economic difficulties on daily life and the country's political practices.

He pledged to continue fighting inflation while expanding production, investment and employment.

"We will work for a Türkiye where hard work is rewarded, prosperity is spread across all segments of society, and our young people have fairer access to opportunities ranging from education and employment to entrepreneurship and housing," he said.

He described the "Century of Türkiye" as the country's shared vision for the second century of the Republic.

"The Century of Türkiye is the name of our shared determination for the future of the second century of our Republic. We envision a Türkiye with a strong democracy, a productive economy, leadership in technology, an influential foreign policy and strong social solidarity," he said.

"The 25th anniversary of the AK Party is a historic threshold at which we assess the experience of the past and set out the roadmap for the new era," Erdogan said, adding that the party would continue its journey with the same determination by keeping its reform agenda alive and focusing on the opportunities of the future.