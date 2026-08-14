Istanbul side Fenerbahce terminate Brazilian midfielder Fred's contract

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce terminated the contract of Brazilian midfielder Fred on Thursday.

The Istanbul side notified the Turkish football federation that the 33-year-old's contract had been terminated.

Fred is reportedly set to join Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Brazilian media reported that Atletico Mineiro would pay around €2 million ($2.3 million) for his release, plus up to €500,000 in performance-related bonuses.

Fred joined Fenerbahce from Manchester United in 2023 and spent three seasons with the club.

He scored 12 goals in 129 appearances across all competitions for Fenerbahce.