Ceasefire that Putin wanted 'was only very cynical to protect his parade,’ bloc's foreign policy chief says

EU foreign ministers to discuss sanctions, Middle East security in Brussels Ceasefire that Putin wanted 'was only very cynical to protect his parade,’ bloc's foreign policy chief says

EU foreign ministers will meet in Brussels on Monday to consider new sanctions linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine and to discuss a broad range of foreign policy issues, including developments in the Middle East, the EU’s foreign policy chief said.

Ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, “We saw that this ceasefire that Putin wanted was only very cynical to protect his parade, whereas they were actually attacking civilians in Ukraine."

Kallas said Ukraine had adhered to previous ceasefire proposals, while Russia continued military operations.

The EU is expected to move forward with sanctions targeting individuals involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, alongside a high-level discussion on efforts to return those children.

The ministers will also meet Canada’s foreign minister, with Kallas describing Canada as a “like-minded partner” on international security and multilateral cooperation.

On the Middle East, discussions will focus on maritime security, including the EU naval mission Aspides and possible adjustments to operational plans to support demining and escort operations.

She said ministers are expected to consider sanctions on violent settlers, although some proposals still require further agreement among member states.

The agenda also includes a political dialogue with Syria on institutional rebuilding and governance reforms, as the EU continues to adjust its engagement.

Western Balkan cooperation and hybrid threats will also be discussed, with Kallas linking enlargement progress to reforms in candidate countries.