16 families file complaint against TikTok in France over alleged ‘abuse of weakness’ Lawyers accuse platform of exploiting minors’ vulnerability, creating ‘mental prisons’ through algorithm-driven content

Sixteen families filed Monday a collective complaint with the Paris prosecutor’s office against TikTok for alleged “abuse of weakness,” broadcaster Franceinfo reported.

The families, represented by lawyer Laure Boutron-Marmion, accuse the platform of exploiting the vulnerability of minors, in some cases allegedly contributing to suicides and severe mental health disorders.

“We have a machine designed, developed to exploit this vulnerability. TikTok creates mental prisons for adolescents, prisons of distress,” Boutron-Marmion told Fanceinfo.

She likened the effects of TikTok to “digital crack.”

The complaint targets TikTok executives in France and internationally, arguing that the platform is fully aware of how its recommendation algorithm operates.

“It is a system of highly personalized recommendations and continuous scrolling that generates strong addiction and exploits adolescent vulnerability,” she said.

"They know very well” the effects of the platform but “do nothing,” she added.

The lawyer said the families are seeking to bring TikTok before a French criminal court for abuse of weakness, in addition to ongoing civil proceedings.

“They do not want to stop at a simple complaint,” she said.

Some of the families involved have lost children to suicide, while others report cases of anorexia, depression and suicidal thoughts.

The complaint also calls for tighter regulation of social media, including a potential ban for users under 15, an idea currently under discussion in France.

TikTok has previously said it has implemented more than 50 safety features and tools for teenagers and continues to invest in age-appropriate and safe experiences for users.