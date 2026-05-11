Schroeder 'close friend' of Russian President Putin, 'unlikely to be seen as an impartial mediator,' says German minister

Germany opposes Russia’s proposal to name ex-Chancellor Schroeder as Ukraine mediator Schroeder 'close friend' of Russian President Putin, 'unlikely to be seen as an impartial mediator,' says German minister

Germany’s EU minister on Monday opposed Russia’s proposal to name former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as a mediator for talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Minister Gunther Krichbaum told reporters in Brussels that Schroeder has long been a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was unlikely to be seen as an impartial mediator.

“A mediator must be accepted by both sides, and that seems to be lacking,” Krichbaum said ahead of an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels. “Former Chancellor Schroeder has not done things in the past that would position him today as a neutral mediator, as an honest broker.”

Krichbaum argued that while close friendships may be seen as legitimate, they would absolutely make it harder to be perceived as an impartial mediator.

“This certainly applies to us as well, on the part of the German government, but the important thing first and foremost is that a mediator, must be acceptable to both sides,” he added.

On Saturday, Putin said Schroeder would be his preferred mediator for talks aimed at ending the war. Schroeder served as Germany’s chancellor from 1998 to 2005. He has faced long-standing domestic criticism over his close friendship with Putin.