'We have taken unprecedented action and we will continue to do so,' Commission spokesperson says

EU Commission signals tougher visa measures for Russian nationals 'We have taken unprecedented action and we will continue to do so,' Commission spokesperson says

The European Commission on Friday signaled further measures to tighten visa restrictions for Russian nationals following a joint letter from 11 EU member states calling for stricter and binding rules.

“Restricting the issuance of visas to Russian citizens has been a top priority for the Commission from the very start of the Russian aggression against Ukraine in 2022. We have taken unprecedented action and we will continue to do so,” Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert told a midday press briefing in Brussels.

Lammert recalled that the EU fully suspended its visa facilitation agreement with Russia in 2022 and issued guidance encouraging member states to deprioritize visa applications from Russian nationals. He also noted that the bloc adopted stricter visa rules in 2025.

“The Commission is monitoring the implementation of the guidelines from 2022 very closely,” he said.

He added that the Commission is working with member states to ensure consistent implementation of the measures and is considering additional steps.

“We will propose to introduce targeted restrictive visa measures to further address security risks stemming from hostile actions by third countries. This is part of the revision of the visa code that will come early next year,” Lammert said.

He also said the Commission is examining possible ways to restrict access to the Schengen area for Russian nationals who participated in the war in Ukraine.