‘We are in regular dialogue with partners about improving stability and security in the West Bank,’ State Department spokesperson tells Anadolu

US condemns violence by ‘all parties’ in occupied West Bank: State Department ‘We are in regular dialogue with partners about improving stability and security in the West Bank,’ State Department spokesperson tells Anadolu

The US condemned violence by “all parties” in the occupied West Bank, the State Department said Saturday, as Israeli violence continue to escalate in the Palestinian territory.

“We condemn violence by any party in the West Bank,” a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu when asked about the increased Israeli attacks across the occupied West Bank and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s order for a "wide-scale military operation" in Palestinian villages.

“We are in regular dialogue with partners about improving stability and security in the West Bank,” the spokesperson said.

“A stable West Bank keeps Israel secure and is in line with this administration’s goal to achieve peace in the region,” the spokesperson added.

On Saturday, Israeli occupiers raided the town of Tell in the northern occupied West Bank on for the second consecutive day, installing a mobile structure and razing land, according to a local official.

The incursion came a day after Israeli occupiers, protected by the army, attacked the town of Tell near Nablus in the northern West Bank, killing four Palestinians and injuring four others, according to Palestinian sources.

Two Israelis were also killed in a shooting as residents confronted the attack, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.