Decision reportedly suggests Trump wants to allow more room for diplomacy

Trump directs US military to temporarily halt strikes on Iran: Report Decision reportedly suggests Trump wants to allow more room for diplomacy

President Donald Trump directed the US military not to launch new strikes on Iran on Friday, ending nearly two weeks of daily attacks, Axios reported Saturday, citing sources familiar with the decision.

After approving daily strikes for the previous 13 days, Trump declined to authorize Friday's plan. It remains unclear whether the pause is temporary or marks a broader shift.

The decision suggests Trump wants to allow more room for diplomacy and believes the current level of US strikes has reached its practical limit without expanding into major combat, according to the report.

Although the US military continues preparing for a possible escalation, Trump has not ordered such a move, the report said.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said he could continue or intensify the strikes, including "knocking out everything they have." However, he said the "smarter strategy" is to "make a deal" with Iran.

"We're talking to (the Iranians) right now. I think they're getting more and more serious as the days go by. We're locked and loaded and ready to go, but we're talking to them," Trump said.

Later, at the White House Correspondents Association dinner, Trump said he did not believe Iran was ready to reach an agreement, "but I'm willing to listen."

Trump's order came hours after an Omani delegation arrived in Tehran for talks on a new arrangement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Two regional sources said the negotiations have progressed and that Oman and Iran could reach an agreement over the weekend, after which Trump would decide whether to accept the proposed deal.