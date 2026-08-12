Visa-exempt travelers, including those from US, UK and Canada, will eventually need €20 authorization for short stays in 30 European countries

EU again pushes back ETIAS travel authorization scheme, with launch date uncertain Visa-exempt travelers, including those from US, UK and Canada, will eventually need €20 authorization for short stays in 30 European countries

The EU has again postponed the rollout of its long-awaited ETIAS travel authorization system, leaving the exact launch date uncertain, Euronews reported Wednesday.

The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) will eventually require visa-exempt visitors from countries including the US, UK, Canada, and Australia to obtain authorization before traveling to participating European states.

For now, travelers do not need to apply. The EU's official ETIAS website says the system is not yet operational and that no applications are currently being accepted. It says the specific launch date will be announced several months in advance.

When introduced, ETIAS will cost €20 ($23) and cover travel to 30 European countries. It will generally remain valid for three years or until the traveler's passport expires and permit stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Minors under 18, adults over 70, and some family members of EU citizens will reportedly be exempt from the charges.

The latest uncertainty follows repeated delays to Europe's new digital border systems.

Euronews said technical difficulties and long lines surrounding the Entry/Exit System (EES) -- which replaced passport stamps with digital entry and exit records, along with biometric data -- have contributed to uncertainty over the ETIAS timetable.

A revised timetable is expected to be presented next month, with Euronews saying a 2027 launch currently appears more likely despite speculation that the system could still take effect this year.