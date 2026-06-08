Commission says discrimination, racism remain deeply embedded in society and are structural in nature

Dutch anti-discrimination approach inadequate, state commission warns Commission says discrimination, racism remain deeply embedded in society and are structural in nature

The Netherlands' current approach to tackling discrimination and racism is inadequate and requires a fundamental shift, according to a report released by the State Commission against Discrimination and Racism.

The commission said discrimination and racism remain deeply embedded in Dutch society and are structural in nature, including within government institutions, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Monday.

It called on authorities not only to refrain from discriminatory practices but also to actively prevent discrimination and promote equality and equal treatment.

Over the past four years, the commission has examined discrimination and racism in both the European and Caribbean parts of the Netherlands, producing a series of reports, recommendations and policy tools.

Among its findings, the commission concluded that the government's anti-discrimination efforts need significant improvement and warned that statements made by lawmakers in parliament can contribute to increased discrimination online.

"Much research has already been done into structural discrimination and various reports have proposed solutions, but little has been done with them," commission chair Joyce Sylvester said.

She argued that the current approach remains largely reactive and focused on individual incidents, allowing broader patterns of discrimination to persist.

The commission also criticized policymaking processes for being developed from a limited perspective, saying people directly affected by discrimination are too rarely involved in designing policies and implementing solutions.

It is recommended that government institutions better reflect the diversity of society and that residents be systematically included in policymaking and public administration.