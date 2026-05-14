Royal House says 86-year-old monarch admitted to Rigshospitalet for medical monitoring

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe hospitalized after heart attack Royal House says 86-year-old monarch admitted to Rigshospitalet for medical monitoring

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe was admitted to Rigshospitalet on Thursday afternoon after suffering a heart attack, the Royal House said, according to the Danish broadcaster DR.

The Royal House said the 86-year-old monarch will stay under medical observation for further examinations throughout the weekend.

It added that she is “tired, but in good spirits.”

The queen was also hospitalized in 2024, following a fall at Fredensborg Castle, after which she was admitted to Rigshospitalet for observation.