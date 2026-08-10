Bulgarian ammunition plant fire contained after vehicle blaze triggers explosions No casualties reported as blazes hit EMCO facility in central Bulgaria

A fire at a military plant in central Bulgaria destroyed an ammunition warehouse Monday after a vehicle blaze sparked a series of explosions, prompting evacuations of workers and nearby residents.

The fire began when a truck caught fire at the plant, operated by private Bulgarian arms manufacturer EMCO near the village of Belitsa in Tryavna municipality, triggering explosions in warehouses, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported.



Emergency crews brought the blaze under control, and no deaths or injuries were reported.

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said there was no evidence of foreign interference and that the ammunition warehouse had been completely destroyed, while other buildings were unaffected.

Firefighters were also working to extinguish flames that spread to nearby wooded areas as authorities cordoned off the site and restricted access.

Residents were initially advised to keep their windows closed, wear protective masks and avoid going outdoors because of smoke. Later, air-quality measurements showed no abnormal readings.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation. EMCO manager Slavcho Dimiev said spontaneous ignition of a propellant charge was one possible explanation, while the company later ruled out human error.

Authorities said the site could not be fully assessed for at least 24 hours because of the risk of secondary explosions.

