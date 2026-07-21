Minister says country does not need additional Patriot air defense squadron

Bulgaria faces no direct security threat, defense minister says Minister says country does not need additional Patriot air defense squadron

Bulgaria faces no direct threat to its national security and does not need an additional Patriot air defense squadron, Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said Tuesday, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

Stoyanov made the remarks when asked about Patriot air defense systems during a visit to Graf Ignatievo Air Base with Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova.

The minister also said nearly BGN 600 million (about $360 million) had been invested in the air base, where extensive reconstruction work had been carried out.

He added that work on five additional facilities was due to begin.

Stoyanov acknowledged that some projects remained behind schedule and said he would meet with contractors to press for the work to be completed on time.