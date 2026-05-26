'Board has been surprised and disappointed to learn of governance oversight, conduct issues it deems unacceptable and has taken decisive action,' says senior independent director

British oil giant BP's chairman removed over 'serious' governance, conduct concerns 'Board has been surprised and disappointed to learn of governance oversight, conduct issues it deems unacceptable and has taken decisive action,' says senior independent director

British oil giant BP announced Tuesday it has "unanimously" removed Albert Manifold as chair and director following "serious concerns" over "governance standards, oversight and conduct."

In a statement, BP noted that the decision to remove Manifold as chair and director has been made unanimously with immediate effect.

Manifold joined BP in Sept. 2025 as a non-executive director and was appointed chair a month later.

"This follows serious concerns raised to the Board related to important governance standards, oversight and conduct," it added.

Amanda Blanc, senior independent director at BP, said that the outgoing chair has helped bring a welcome focus and pace to BP’s transformation.

"However, the board has been surprised and disappointed to learn of governance oversight and conduct issues it deems unacceptable and has taken decisive action," she added.

The board has appointed Ian Tyler as interim chair with immediate effect, the BP said.

"The Board and leadership team have deep conviction in the strategic direction we have laid out, and the company is moving at pace to deliver it," noted Tyler in the statement.