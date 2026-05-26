Security official says some incidents may have involved attempts to target border infrastructure

Belarus says over 100 Ukrainian drone incursions recorded in past week Security official says some incidents may have involved attempts to target border infrastructure

Belarus has recorded near-daily attempts by Ukrainian drones to cross its border, with 116 such incidents registered during the past week alone, Belarusian State Security Council Secretary Alexander Volfovich said Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Committee of Security Council Secretaries in Moscow on May 26, Volfovich said Belarusian air defense systems regularly detect combat drones crossing from Ukraine into Belarusian territory.

“Every day, our air defense systems record regular crossings of the Belarus-Ukraine border by combat drones and their crashes on our territory,” Volfovich said.

“In some cases, these are not accidental incursions, but attempts to strike elements of border infrastructure under the guise of supposedly accidental flights,” he added.

According to Volfovich, Belarusian rapid response forces were deployed 59 times during the past week in response to the drone incidents.

