Demonstrators in Tirana oppose planned sale of beach as part of tourism project allegedly linked to Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump

Albania sees 24th day of protests over tourism project Demonstrators in Tirana oppose planned sale of beach as part of tourism project allegedly linked to Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump

Protests continued for a 24th day in Albania’s capital against a planned tourism project in the Zvernec area of the coastal city of Vlora.

A large number of people gathered Tuesday at Skanderbeg Square in Tirana in demonstrations held under the theme “Albania is not for sale.”

They protested the planned sale of a beach in Zvernec as part of a tourism project allegedly linked to US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Carrying banners and placards, protesters marched with Albanian flags toward the Prime Ministry building on Martyrs of the Nation Boulevard.

Following speeches in front of the building, they continued marching through the streets of Tirana.

According to Albanian media reports, Albania’s Special Prosecution Office has launched an investigation into the project.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama previously told CNN that claims suggesting the project in Zvernec belongs to the Trump family were false.

On the fourth day of protests, which began on May 30 and drew thousands of participants, police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators.

The cost of the project, allegedly linked to Kushner, is estimated at over $4 billion.

*Writing by Fatma Zehra Solmaz from Istanbul

