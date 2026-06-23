UK defense minister pledges sustained rise in military spending, warns of ‘legacy of accumulated neglect’ of forces Defense secretary outlines AI, autonomous weapons push in future forces plan

The newly appointed defense chief Dan Jarvis set out an ambitious vision on Tuesday for Britain’s armed forces, promising sustained increases in military spending and a sweeping modernization drive, while warning that years of “accumulated neglect” have left the services under strain.

Addressing the RUSI Land Warfare Conference 2026 in London, he said the government inherited “almost every single major program behind schedule, delayed upgrades to our nuclear deterrent, and an army at its smallest size in centuries.”

“There is no overnight remedy,” he said. “There is no single defense review or funding settlement that can erase the legacy of accumulated neglect.”

Jarvis sought to rebut criticism about funding levels, insisting that “under this government, defense spending is going up. In fact, it’s going up by more than anyone currently in uniform has known before.”

He said the UK defense budget now included “11 billion more in the annual defense budget than there was when we entered office” and pointed to long-term commitments. “We will have another spending review next year in which I expect defense to be the number one priority.”

On NATO commitments, he reaffirmed Britain’s pledge to reach 3.5% of GDP by 2035. “I told the NATO secretary general last week that promise will be met, and a credible plan will be produced to ensure that it is.”

The Defence Investment Plan (DIP), which Jarvis is rushing to finalize before a NATO Summit in Ankara, will add funding to an existing £270 billion ($357 billion) parliamentary commitment.

Jarvis highlighted lessons from modern warfare, arguing that “a drone rules the battlefield,” and stressing the need for investment in artificial intelligence, autonomy and uncrewed systems.

He cautioned, however, against the over-reliance on any single capability. “For as long as we remain a member of NATO, we won’t fight alone.”

Maintaining that traditional ground forces remain indispensable, he said, "There are some who hold the view that we should trade everything in the locker for drones," Jarvis noted. "I understand the temptation, but there are important distinctions to make ... Even in Ukraine, amid extraordinary advances in technology, it is still a war fought in the trenches where ground is held street by street."