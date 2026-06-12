Latest arrests bring total number of those detained to 19

3 more arrested as riots ease in Northern Ireland Latest arrests bring total number of those detained to 19

Three more people were arrested Thursday night amid unrest in Northern Ireland following a serious knife attack in Belfast.

Police told the Belfast Telegraph that while three additional arrests were made, the level of unrest had declined in recent days, with “no significant incidents of public disorder.”

The latest arrests brought the total number to 19, while several people have been charged and brought before the courts.

More than 100 people reportedly attended a protest in Whiteabbey, while a smaller group gathered in east Belfast.

In north Belfast, police were deployed shortly after a house was targeted in what authorities believe was a deliberate arson attack.

“There can be absolutely no justification for abuse, racism, or intimidation directed at any member of staff, whether carrying out their duties, travelling to work or on their way home,” Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill said during a visit to Mater Hospital to show support for healthcare workers.

The visit followed threats, intimidation and racist attacks on staff sparked by the rioting.

Ethnic minority communities also reportedly contacted their embassies and consulates amid fears of further racially motivated violence.

The unrest followed a serious knife attack in Belfast.

On Wednesday, a 30-year-old man originally from Sudan appeared in court charged with attempted murder over the attack, which left 44-year-old Stephen Ogilvie with serious injuries, including the loss of his left eye.

