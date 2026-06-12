He thanks governments, institutions, and volunteers for their cooperation in making such humanitarian aid possible

Pope Leo says migration offers opportunity for encounter, mutual enrichment He thanks governments, institutions, and volunteers for their cooperation in making such humanitarian aid possible

Pope Leo XIV on Friday highlighted the role of migration in fostering encounter and mutual enrichment among peoples during the final leg of his visit to Spain's Canary Islands.

“Migration has an important message to communicate, because it can become an opportunity for encounter and for mutual enrichment between peoples,” the pope said during a meeting with migrants at the Las Raices Center in Tenerife.

He called on migrants to share the treasure of humanity and cultures they had brought with them while remaining open to what is offered by their host communities.

“We must live this responsibly, thinking of the future of the generations to come, to whom we wish to pass on a legacy of a civilization of love,” he said.

“It is providential that we are able to meet, see one another, and above all know that beyond our origins, God’s love knows no borders, makes no distinctions, gives itself to all, and brings us together in unity,” the pontiff added.

He further thanked the government, institutions, and volunteers for their cooperation in making such humanitarian aid possible, “restoring hope and dignity to those concerned.”