2 young children found dead in car amid France's heatwave

Two boys, aged 2 and 4, were found dead Monday inside a car in Carpentras, southeastern France, amid an intense heatwave, broadcaster TF1 reported.

The two brothers were discovered around midday in a vehicle parked near their family home, according to the public prosecutor.

Carpentras prosecutor Helene Mourges said the cause of death is still under investigation, but that extreme heat is currently the leading line of inquiry. Police have opened an investigation into the exact circumstances of the tragedy.

The incident comes as France is experiencing severe heatwave conditions, with 49 departments placed under a red heat alert Monday and many others under orange warnings.

Temperatures in the Vaucluse region approached 40C (104F), while authorities said 1,352 schools were closed due to the extreme heat, according to Education Ministry figures.

Officials have urged caution as the heatwave continues to affect large parts of the country.