EU vows deeper integration of Moldova before membership

The European Union on Monday pledged to deepen Moldova's integration into the bloc before its formal accession, offering gradual access to key sectors of the EU's internal market, policies and programs as membership talks move forward.

"Looking ahead, we agree to continue Moldova's gradual integration into the EU's internal market across key sectors and to enable Moldova's progressive participation in EU policies and programmes already during the accession process," the joint declaration issued after the EU-Moldova Summit in Brussels said.

The two sides said the approach would help stimulate economic growth, strengthen resilience , and prepare Moldova for eventual EU membership.

The EU also welcomed the opening of the Fundamentals cluster in Moldova's accession negotiations on June 15 and praised the country's progress in implementing reforms despite what it described as unprecedented external pressures.

Leaders highlighted a series of steps bringing Moldova closer to the bloc, including its participation in the Single Euro Payments Area, or SEPA, accession to the EU's Roam Like at Home area and closer cooperation in areas such as energy, transport, cybersecurity, research and education.

The declaration noted that Moldova has already received about €504 million ($580 million) under the EU's Reform and Growth Facility, while an additional €528 million ($608 million) could be made available if the country meets reform targets due in 2026.

The EU reiterated that Moldova's future "is within the European Union" and pledged continued political, economic, financial and security support for the country's accession path.