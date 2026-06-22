‘Respectful and constructive dialogue and engagement is important with all our partners,’ Commission spokesperson says

EU calls for respectful dialogue after Israeli foreign minister severs ties with policy chief Kallas ‘Respectful and constructive dialogue and engagement is important with all our partners,’ Commission spokesperson says

The European Commission on Monday called for respectful dialogue following Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar's decision to sever ties with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

"Respectful and constructive dialogue and engagement is important with all our partners, even more so when there are differences," commission spokesperson Markus Lammert told a midday press briefing in Brussels.

His remarks came in response to a question about Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica's planned meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Sa'ar in Jerusalem.

"This is a long planned diplomatic mission," Lammert said, stressing that the EU's position on the regional conflict, support for Palestine's reconstruction and the situation in the West Bank would be addressed during the meeting.

"This is something that we've always said and we will continue saying this," he added.

Sa'ar said Thursday he was severing all contact with Kallas, accusing her of comparing Israel to apartheid-era South Africa. In a post on US social media company X, he accused Kallas of acting "obsessively and with blatant unfairness" toward Israel.