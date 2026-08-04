Meeting in Amman will focus on preserving Jerusalem's historical and legal status, Gaza ceasefire efforts, developments in occupied Palestinian territories

Turkish foreign minister to attend ministerial meeting on Jerusalem in Jordan Meeting in Amman will focus on preserving Jerusalem's historical and legal status, Gaza ceasefire efforts, developments in occupied Palestinian territories

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend a ministerial meeting on Jerusalem in Jordan's capital Amman on Wednesday to discuss the city's status, the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and efforts to advance a two-state solution, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

According to the sources, the meeting will be hosted by Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Senior officials from Türkiye, Jordan, Palestine, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Indonesia, Bahrain, Iraq, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Somalia and Malaysia, as well as the secretary-general of the Arab League, are expected to attend.

Participants are expected to discuss preserving the historical and legal status of Jerusalem's holy sites, developments in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank, Israel's actions that are deemed contrary to international law, the Gaza ceasefire process, recent developments concerning the Palestinian issue and international efforts to implement a two-state solution.

According to the sources, Fidan is expected to stress the religious, historical and cultural significance of Jerusalem for Muslims and underscore that preserving the city's historical and legal status is a shared responsibility of the international community.

He is also expected to voice concern over Israeli actions aimed at altering the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, occupier terrorism and provocative acts, as well as violations targeting Christian holy sites and institutions in Jerusalem.

Fidan is expected to reiterate that relocating embassies to Jerusalem violates international law and relevant UN resolutions, undermines the city's internationally recognized status and harms prospects for a two-state solution.

The sources said he is also expected to express deep concern over policies aimed at changing the demographic composition of East Jerusalem, including the forced displacement of Palestinians and home demolitions, while warning of increasing de facto annexation policies and occupier terrorism in the occupied West Bank.

The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to call for concrete international action against Israel's violations of international law and stress the importance of ending impunity for such acts.

On Gaza, Fidan is expected to say that Türkiye has made constructive contributions to implementing the Gaza Peace Plan and express hope that the process will also produce positive outcomes for the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

He is also expected to condemn the Benjamin Netanyahu government's continued attacks on Gaza despite the agreed roadmap for implementing the Gaza Peace Plan, and call for increased international diplomatic pressure on the Israeli government.