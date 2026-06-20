1 dead as freight trains collide in Munich, police say Collision causes 2 carriages to fall off railroad bridge

One person was killed as two cargo trains collided, causing two of the carriages to derail and fall off a railroad bridge, police said on Saturday.

According to a police spokeswoman at the scene, two freight trains collided overnight while maneuvering on the bridge. The collision caused one of the trains to derail, resulting in two wagons falling off the bridge.

One end of the two railcars came to rest side by side on a street, while the other end remained on the bridge.

Recovery efforts for the railcars began in the morning, while the accident site in the Milbertshofen district may remain closed until Sunday.



According to the police report, there was no danger to the public.

Many questions about the accident remained unanswered as of this morning. Among other things, it is unclear why the trains collided during the shunting operations. The extent of the damage could not yet be estimated either.