‘We have right to discuss difficult historical issues, but we must never forget who benefits from conflict between Poland and Ukraine,’ Tusk says

Polish premier criticizes revocation of Zelenskyy honor, warns Poland-Ukraine tensions aid Russia ‘We have right to discuss difficult historical issues, but we must never forget who benefits from conflict between Poland and Ukraine,’ Tusk says

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Saturday criticized President Karol Nawrocki's decision to revoke the Order of the White Eagle from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, warning that escalating disputes between Warsaw and Kyiv risk serving Russian interests.

Tusk said historical disagreements between Poland and Ukraine should not undermine strategic cooperation at a time when Russia's war against Ukraine remains the most significant security challenge facing the region.

"We have the right to discuss difficult historical issues, but we must never forget who benefits from conflict between Poland and Ukraine," Tusk said. "Every weakening of this relationship is welcomed in Moscow."

The dispute erupted after Nawrocki announced that Zelenskyy would be stripped of the Order of the White Eagle, Poland's highest state decoration, in response to Ukraine's decision to name a military unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).

The UPA remains one of the most contentious issues in Polish-Ukrainian relations. Polish historians estimate that tens of thousands of Polish civilians were killed by UPA units during the Volhynia massacres of 1943-44, while many Ukrainians regard the organization as part of the broader struggle for national independence against Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.

Nawrocki defended his decision by arguing that honoring the UPA "hurts the memory of Polish victims" and undermines efforts at historical reconciliation. He stressed that the move was not directed against the Ukrainian people and did not alter Poland's support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Tusk, however, suggested that symbolic gestures carrying diplomatic consequences should be weighed against broader security considerations.

The disagreement highlights growing differences between Poland's government and the president over relations with Ukraine. Since taking office last year, Nawrocki has adopted a more assertive stance on historical issues, while Tusk's government has prioritized maintaining close cooperation with Kyiv and European allies.

The row comes despite unprecedented cooperation between Poland and Ukraine since Russia's war on Ukraine started in February 2022. Poland has served as one of Ukraine's most important military and logistical partners, hosted millions of Ukrainian refugees, and become a key transit hub for Western military aid.

Earlier this week, Tusk made similar remarks regarding relations with Germany and Ukraine, stating that efforts to inflame anti-German or anti-Ukrainian sentiment ultimately strengthen Russia's position.