‘We cannot let this happen again’: UK, EU countries raise alarm about Sudan violence 7 EU states express concern about continued drone strikes by Rapid Support Forces (RSF)

The UK and a group of European allies demanded an immediate halt Tuesday to escalating violence in El Obeid, warning that the Sudanese city is “on the precipice of an atrocity” amid continued attacks on civilian infrastructure.

In a statement released alongside France, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, Italy and Norway, the UK expressed deep concern about continued drone strikes by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have targeted key civilian sites in and around El Obeid.

It said attacks in the last 24 hours have struck major supply routes across North Kordofan and White Nile states, as well as fuel stations and electricity lines. The damage has cut access to essential services for more than 500,000 people, including 200,000 internally displaced civilians.

The fighting has already caused significant civilian casualties and raised fears of a wider escalation in the conflict.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper drew parallels with violence in El Fasher, where RSF forces have been accused of widespread abuses.

“Last year, the world watched in horror as the Rapid Support Forces raped, pillaged, and murdered their way through El Fasher – leaving nothing but devastation and death in their wake. This cannot be repeated,” she said. “El Obeid is on the precipice of an atrocity that will deepen the wounds already inflicted on Sudan in El Fasher. I’ve met survivors of El Fasher, haunted by the trauma they went through. We cannot let this happen again.”

The UK and its allies warned that continued attacks on fuel infrastructure could worsen food shortages and leave large parts of the region without electricity as the rainy season approaches.

Sudan has faced one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises since war erupted in April 2023 between the army and the RSF regarding a dispute about integrating the paramilitary force into the military. The conflict has triggered famine, killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of others.

For nearly two weeks, El-Obeid has witnessed drone attacks blamed on the RSF targeting the main power station, fuel depots and other civilian facilities, leaving dozens dead and injured, while the group has yet to comment on the accusations.