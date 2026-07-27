Ukrainian drone strikes kill 2, injure 20 in Russia, local authorities say

Two people were killed and 20 others injured in overnight Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia's Rostov and Belgorod regions, local authorities said on Monday.

In a statement on Telegram, Rostov Governor Yury Slyusar said two people were killed in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and eight others were injured.

Slyusar said the attack sparked fires at warehouses, private homes and a business, damaged residential buildings and prompted emergency response efforts in the nearby city of Taganrog.

Authorities in Russia's Belgorod region said 12 civilians, including two children, were injured in a massive overnight drone attack.

In a statement on Russian social media platform Max, the regional operational headquarters said on Max that a woman with a shrapnel wound to her temple was treated at the scene, while the other injured were taken to hospitals for medical treatment.

Several apartments in a residential building and more than 15 vehicles caught fire following the attack, while damage assessments were continuing, the statement said.

‘Most massive attack in recent memory’

Aleksandr Brechalov, head of Russia's Udmurt Republic, said air defenses were repelling a drone attack, adding that preliminary reports indicated no casualties.

"We are currently repelling the most massive attack in recent memory on targets in the Udmurt Republic with our air defense forces and assets," he wrote on Max.

Separately, Russia’s Defense Ministry on Telegram said its forces intercepted and destroyed 276 Ukrainian drones overnight across the federation, annexed Crimea, and over the waters of Black and Azov seas.

The ministry also said that Russian forces struck Ukrainian ports used to deliver supplies to the Ukrainian army, saying attack drones hit two bulk carriers unloading military cargo in the port of Mykolaiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, said Ukrainian forces hit an export terminal in the Rostov region about 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the front line.

He also said Ukrainian strikes targeted oil facilities in Russia's Yaroslavl region and the Udmurt Republic, about 1,300 kilometers (808 miles) from Ukraine's border.

"We are carrying out our plan of long-range sanctions and reducing Russia's ability to finance the war," Zelenskyy wrote on X. “Through our responses, we are bringing the war back to Russia so that, ultimately, a dignified peace has a chance.”

Ukraine's General Staff said on Telegram that Russia launched 147 drones overnight, adding that 123 were intercepted over the country's north, south and east.

Independent verification of the claims was not immediately possible due to the ongoing war.