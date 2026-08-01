Wildfire risk remains 'high' in France as 119,000 hectares burned 14,320 wildfires, fire outbreaks since January, including 25 major fires, says interior minister

Wildfires in France burned 119,000 hectares (294,000 acres) since the beginning of the year, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Saturday.

Speaking during a press briefing, Nunez said authorities had recorded 14,320 wildfires or fire outbreaks since January, including 25 major fires that required significant firefighting operations on Friday alone.

"Since the beginning of the year, we have now reached 119,000 hectares burned by forest and vegetation fires, which clearly shows the exceptional nature of this year's wildfire season," he said.

Nunez warned that wildfire conditions remained dangerous despite slightly higher humidity levels in some regions, citing persistently high temperatures, dry soils and parched vegetation.

He said much of France's Mediterranean coast, the Rhone Valley and parts of western France faced significant wildfire risk, with the Var department and the southern tip of Corsica under the highest warning level of "very severe."

The minister said the wildfire in the Var department had reignited on Friday, burning an additional 1,500 hectares (3,707 acres).

He urged residents to follow instructions issued by local authorities and remain vigilant.

Around 1,500 additional firefighters were deployed overnight to protect several communities in the Var, following intensive aerial firefighting operations carried out until nightfall.

Nunez also said security forces had made 328 arrests linked to wildfire investigations.

France continues to maintain a high level of civil protection resources nationwide, with all aerial firefighting assets deployed and 65 interdepartmental firefighter reinforcement columns currently mobilized, after peaking at 72 in recent days.

He said some units had been temporarily stood down to allow crews to rest, but could be reactivated quickly if conditions deteriorate.