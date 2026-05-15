Talks come days after Kremlin meeting ahead of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations

Russian, Belarusian presidents discuss trade, economics, defense cooperation Talks come days after Kremlin meeting ahead of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko discussed cooperation in trade, defense and regional security during a phone call Friday, Belarus’ presidential press service said.

The leaders also discussed preparations for upcoming joint events and continued coordination between Moscow and Minsk, according to the statement.

No additional details were provided.

The talks came days after Putin and Lukashenko met at the Kremlin on May 8, ahead of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, which mark the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

During that meeting, the two leaders discussed economic and trade cooperation, with Putin saying bilateral trade had reached record levels “despite all the difficulties.”

Russia and Belarus have strengthened political, economic and military ties in recent years amid heightened tensions with the West over the war in Ukraine.