Russia accuses Ukraine of violating ceasefire, killing 25 during 4 day-truce

Russia on Friday blamed Ukraine for ignoring Moscow’s announced two-day Victory Day ceasefire, as well as a reported extension by US President Donald Trump for another two days, and continuing attacks during the May 8–11 “pseudo-truce” that Moscow said killed 25 people and injured 209 others.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed that Ukraine “failed to observe” the ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin to mark the 81st anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II.

On May 8, Trump announced that Moscow and Kyiv had agreed to a truce for May 9-11, as well as a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange, describing it as a potential step toward ending the war.

Following the end of the ceasefire, Russia said its forces resumed the “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Zakharova claimed that during the four days, Ukraine killed 25 people and injured 209 more in Russia.

Citing Russia’s Defense Ministry, she said Kyiv violated the truce 30,383 times during the four days of May 8-11.

“For their part, the Russian Armed Forces strictly observed the ceasefire on the battlefield; all strikes on enemy positions, command posts, and UAV launch sites were retaliatory, reciprocal,” she said in the statement.

On May 4, Russia announced a unilateral ceasefire for May 8-9 and warned Ukraine of a “massive” missile response if Victory Day celebrations were disrupted. Kyiv later said it would observe a ceasefire beginning at midnight on May 6.

Ukraine has yet to respond to Russia's allegations.