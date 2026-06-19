Kremlin spokesman says Kyiv's current line of policy is 'not a line for negotiations,' adds front-line situation will soon become 'completely catastrophic' on the Ukrainian side

Russia taking necessary ‘measures to mitigate’ impact of Ukraine's drone strikes Kremlin spokesman says Kyiv's current line of policy is 'not a line for negotiations,' adds front-line situation will soon become 'completely catastrophic' on the Ukrainian side

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia is taking all necessary measures to mitigate the impact of Ukrainian drone strikes on its territory.

“Indeed, drone attacks continue. Appropriate measures are being taken to mitigate the consequences,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a press briefing.

Arguing that Ukraine is currently in a "very difficult" position, Peskov claimed Kyiv's current line of policy is "not a line for negotiations" and that the situation on the front line will soon become "completely catastrophic" on the Ukrainian side.

Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin regularly receives operational reports on all incidents, including drone strikes, and further stated that Russia will continue to strike targets in Ukraine.

Speaking about the possibility of negotiations with European countries, Peskov said attempts to negotiate with Russia from a position of strength will "lead nowhere."

“Europeans have a profound misconception: they assume that negotiations with Russia must be conducted from a position of strength and based on Russia's weakness.

“This is a grave mistake, and whether it stems from European incompetence, misinformation, or stupidity — we don't know for sure, but it's a fact,” Peskov went on to say.

He, however, said contacts between Russia and the EU are necessary from a common-sense perspective to discuss the vast number of issues on the agenda.

“It would be good for them to become familiar with the real state of affairs, including in the Ukrainian conflict,” the Kremlin spokesman added.

On Thursday, Russia claimed to have downed 555 Ukrainian drones over multiple regions in a massive overnight attack. Ukraine claimed it struck the Moscow Oil Refinery during the attacks, which Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin also confirmed in a separate statement.