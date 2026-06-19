Quake follows 5.6 magnitude earthquake off Kamchatka coast earlier in the day

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Russia's Far East amid series of tremors Quake follows 5.6 magnitude earthquake off Kamchatka coast earlier in the day

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Friday, the latest in a series of tremors recorded off the region's coast.

Citing the regional branch of the Unified Geophysical Service (UGS) of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 15.4 kilometers (9.5 miles).

The agency said the epicenter was located about 183 kilometers (114 miles) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the administrative center of the Kamchatka region.

The tremor was also felt in the port city, according to the statement.

The earthquake followed a 5.6 magnitude tremor recorded off the coast of Kamchatka at 06:51 UTC, the UGS said.

The earlier quake was reported to have been felt more intensely in some populated areas despite its lower magnitude.



There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.